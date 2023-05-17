Elon Musk Self-Owned by Twitter Community Notes for Texas Shooter Claims
OOF
Elon Musk’s community notes feature on Twitter came back to bite him Tuesday night after he repeated his false claim that there was “no proof” that the Texas mall mass shooter was a white supremacist. A Twitter clip taken from Musk’s bizarre CNBC interview was quickly flagged by community notes, dispelling Musk’s statement. “Texas police have confirmed that the Allen mall shooter ‘had neo-Nazi tattoos and beliefs’ and wore a patch signifying ‘right wing death squad,’” the note read. It also corrected Musk’s repeated assertions that Bellingcat, the news organization that found further evidence of white supremacism, was nothing more than a “psyop” pusher. “Bellingcat has a history of impartial investigative journalism,” the note continued. “Police confirmed its findings on the shooter.” According to TMZ, the note had vanished by Wednesday morning for unknown reasons. Musk had earlier described community notes as a way for Twitter to become “a cybernetic collective mind for humanity.”