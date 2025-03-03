Elon Musk Sends a Seriously Salty Response After Being Mocked on ‘SNL’
Elon Musk is giving out lessons in comedy for one of Saturday Night Live’s most successful alumni. He did so after Mike Myers put in a surprise cameo over the weekend satirizing Musk’s increasingly unhinged public appearances and his unprecedented and fast-expanding influence over Donald Trump’s second presidency. Responding to a clip from Myers’ performance—which had been uploaded to X by one of the Tesla CEO’s supporters with the caption “I can’t imagine the kind of person who finds this funny”—Musk wrote in a disgruntled riposte late Saturday night that “humour fails when it lies.” Myers—whose decades-long career with hits like Shrek, Waynes’ World and Austin Powers—appeared as a chainsaw-wielding Musk in a skit making fun of Trump’s heated Oval Office meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last week. “Donald, what are you doing in my office?” Myers’ Musk asked in the skit. “You know I’m the president now, right?”
