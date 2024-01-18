CHEAT SHEET
Elon Musk Set to Attend Anti-Semitism Discussion at Auschwitz: Report
MAKING AMENDS
Elon Musk is set to attend a discussion with Ben Shapiro about online antisemitism hosted by the European Jewish Association at the Auschwitz concentration camp next week, according to Bloomberg News. He previously agreed to visit the Nazi site while speaking with the EJA’s chair during a Spaces discussion on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter. Musk has faced backlash for sharing alleged antisemitic comments on X, causing advertisers to flee from the site. He has also been in an ongoing feud with antisemitism watchdog the Anti-Defamation League, which he has accused of undermining X’s advertising revenue.