Elon Musk Sets Medical Twitter on Fire After ‘Prosecute’ Fauci Tweet
PROVOKED
Elon Musk is facing fierce criticism from Democrats and members of the medical community after he randomly tweeted “My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci” on Sunday. In response to Musk’s mocking tweet, which garnered a million likes, Emory University’s Division of Infectious Diseases urged other ID programs to ditch Twitter if the billionaire doesn’t take the tweet down. “This is antithetical to what we stand for, insulting science, infectious disease, and people with trans/nonbinary identities who suffer from enough stigma,” Emory ID tweeted. Kent State Epidemiology Professor Tara Smith tweeted: “Hey @TwitterSafety what happens when the owner of the platform is tweeting to get a scientist harassed or killed?” Musk also tweeted a meme of President Biden and the outgoing National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Anthony Fauci saying, “Just one more lockdown, my king.” Meanwhile, conservatives like Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene have tweeted in support of him.