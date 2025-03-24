Trumpland

Musk Gets Seat at Cabinet Table Wearing ‘Trump Was Right’ Hat

The head of DOGE showed off the latest addition to his growing arsenal of MAGA merch.

Jasmine Venet
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Tesla CEO Elon Musk wears a 'Trump Was Right About Everything!' hat while attending a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, D.C., on March 24, 2025.
REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Elon Musk showed up to President Donald Trump’s Cabinet meeting Monday donning a new, bright red MAGA hat with the phrase: “TRUMP WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING!”

In this most recent show of loyalty to Trump, the billionaire ditched his usual “dark, gothic MAGA” baseball cap for a more recent edition in MAGA’s signature red, completing the right wing uniform.

Trump revealed the new hat design to the press after signing executive orders in the Oval Office back in February, throwing the caps at reporters from his desk.

MAGA social media users reacted to the stunt with praise, one X account sharing with its million followers: “I ABSOLUTELY LOVE ELON MUSK” and “LIBERALS CAN’T STAND THIS”

Since late 2024, the billionaire has been seen sporting a wide collection of the infamous hat in various colors and sizes.

He showed off his “dark, gothic MAGA” hat at the Donald Trump rally at Madison Square Garden in October and recently shared a photo of him standing in the oval office wearing a mega-size MAGA hat in February.

This Cabinet meeting comes as tensions around Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) continue to soar and the Trump administration faces an onslaught of legal challenges over immigration.

It was held as a “follow-up on the last DOGE meeting” in March, according to a senior administration official, in which Trump limited Musk’s authority after facing heavy criticism for the cuts DOGE oversaw.

But during the Monday meeting, Trump praised the cuts that had been made so far despite some of them not being very “popular.”

He stated that the cuts had to happen no matter the political ramifications, saying how he “had no idea how it plays out in the public,” but that “it has to be done.”

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum praised Musk by saying: “We have had many fraudulent contracts brought to light by Elon.”

This is the third known Cabinet meeting Trump has held, the first being in February with Musk also in attendance, the latter of which opted for a “gothic” MAGA hat and “TECH SUPPORT” t-shirt.

At this first meeting, the Tesla CEO defended DOGE’s actions. When asked by a reporter if any Cabinet members were unhappy with DOGE, Trump interrupted by saying: “If you are, we’ll throw him out of here.”

“Is anybody unhappy?” he added. “They have a lot of respect for Elon and that he’s doing this.”

