Elon Musk Subpoenas Jack Dorsey in Escalating Twitter Brawl
And another billionaire joins the party. On Monday, Elon Musk subpoenaed Twitter cofounder Jack Dorsey as part of his escalating legal battle with the social media company. The Tesla CEO is working to renege on his $44 billion takeover agreement—a matter that is beginning to play out in the Delaware Court of Chancery—and he is seemingly hoping Dorsey will help bolster his complaints about the volume of fake accounts on the platform. In April, the same day Musk and Twitter first agreed to the buyout, Dorsey had tweeted fondly about his fellow tycoon, saying that if anyone were to run Twitter, “Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness.”