Elon Musk Sued for Allegedly Dawdling on Disclosure of Twitter Stake
SEE YOU IN COURT
A Twitter shareholder has sued Elon Musk for securities fraud, alleging in a Tuesday federal court filing that the Tesla CEO’s delay in disclosing his stake in the social-media giant had artificially dampened its share price, cheating out other investors. The plaintiff, identified by Bloomberg News as Marc Bain Rasella, claimed that Musk should have revealed his holdings to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by March 24. Instead, Musk disclosed that he had bought up 9.2 percent of Twitter only last Monday—immediately causing shares to jump 27 percent as Muskian acolytes sprinted in to invest. Meanwhile, according to Rasella’s complaint, in dragging his feet to file, Twitter’s most notorious troll had already managed to scoop up more shares at a deflated price. Rasella purports to represent the class of Twitter’s shareholders who sold their stakes in the week before Musk’s disclosure, who were allegedly robbed of increased profits, according to the suit. The filing comes just two days after it was announced that Musk had decided against joining Twitter’s board.