Elon Musk Sues Law Firm That Represented Twitter When He Bought It
Lawyers for Elon Musk are suing the firm that represented Twitter during Musk’s back-and-forth to acquire the company in 2022, claiming it overcharged the company on legal fees. The firm—Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen, and Katz—helped push through Elon Musk’s deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion, an agreement Musk initially tried to back out of. CNBC reported that Musk is now suing the company to reclaim some of the $90 million in fees it charged Twitter. The lawsuit comes as Musk wrangles over payments to other vendors, including disputes over rent at its San Francisco office and payments to Google for its cloud service.