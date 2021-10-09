Elon Musk Suggests One Mean Tweet Prompted Tesla’s Move to Texas

CHEAT SHEET
Tesla founder Elon Musk indicated Friday that his decision to relocate the company to Texas was prompted by a California lawmaker’s mean tweet. In May 2020, when the pandemic was raging and Musk opened Tesla’s factory in defiance of local restrictions, California Assemblywoman Lorena S. Gonzalez tweeted “F*k Elon Musk.” In subsequent tweets, she said California had highly subsidized a company that had “always disregarded worker safety & well-being, has engaged in union busting & bullies public servants.” On Friday, shortly after Musk announced the move, a Tesla fan site tweeted a blog post titled, “Tesla Moved its HQ to Texas Following Explicit Offer from California Assemblywoman,” to which Musk replied, “Exactly.”