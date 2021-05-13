Elon Musk Suspends Tesla Bitcoin Purchases Over Environmental Concerns
‘WE ARE CONCERNED’
Elon Musk suspended the use of Bitcoin to pay for Tesla vehicles Wednesday over concerns about the cryptocurrency’s energy consumption. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO tweeted, “We are concerned about rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining and transactions, especially coal, which has the worst emissions of any fuel. Cryptocurrency is a good idea on many levels and we believe it has a promising future, but this cannot come at great cost to the environment. Tesla will not be selling any Bitcoin and we intend to use it for transactions as soon as mining transitions to more sustainable energy.” His tweet sent the value of the cryptocurrency into a nosedive. Musk used his appearance on Saturday Night Live to flog Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency that was started as a joke, named after a meme of a Shiba Inu dog, and which may not be any less energy-intensive than Bitcoin.