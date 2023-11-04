CHEAT SHEET
Musk Teases AI Bot ‘Grok’ as ‘The Best That Currently Exists’
Elon Musk’s new Artificial Intelligence software, dubbed “Grok,” is nearly ready for select users, he announced Friday in posts teasing its ability to give sarcastic answers. “In some important respects, it is the best that currently exists,” Musk claimed in a post. “It’s also based & loves sarcasm.” The AI is set to be available in the near future for X’s Premium+ subscribers, priced at $16 a month. Musk had previously decried OpenAI as being “politically correct” and sought to provide an alternative, which he claimed the world needed.