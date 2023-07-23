CHEAT SHEET
Elon Musk Teases Twitter’s ‘X’ Rebrand Coming Very Soon
Elon Musk reportedly told Twitter employees late Saturday night that he’d just sent his last email from a Twitter address, implying the platform’s touted rebranding to “X” might be happening sooner rather than later. He reportedly signed the email with a salute emoji. “And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds,” Musk tweeted early Sunday morning, adding in a subsequent tweet that “if a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live [sic] worldwide tomorrow.” He spent the remaining early hours of Sunday morning teasing the logo change, even sharing a three-second animation of the Twitter logo fading out to an “X.”