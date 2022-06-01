CHEAT SHEET
Elon Musk to Tesla Workers: Return to the Office or Quit
Elon Musk has a message for his staff: Show up or get the fuck out. According to emails obtained by the industry outlet Electrek, the billionaire sent a pair of messages to employees insisting that they show up to the office for a “minimum (and I mean *minimum*) of 40 hours per week” or otherwise resign. He said he would personally approve any exceptions where those demands were “impossible” to meet. “There are of course companies that don’t require this, but when was the last time they shipped a great new product?” asked Musk, who pushed back against COVID-19 lockdowns earlier in the pandemic after publicly declaring—very incorrectly—that he expected the virus to virtually die out in the U.S. by April 2020.