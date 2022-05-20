Elon Musk Thinks Sexual Harassment Allegation Is Hilarious
‘IT’S KINDA PERFECT’
Elon Musk has laughed off a report published late Thursday that he paid a SpaceX flight attendant $250,000 after she accused him of propositioning her for sex, flashing his penis, touching her and offering to buy her a horse in exchange for sex acts. On Friday, the billionaire firebrand retweeted a 2021 tweet in which he’d written, “If there’s ever a scandal about me, *please* call it Elongate.” The retweet said, “Finally, we get to use Elongate as scandal name. It’s kinda perfect,” accompanied by a crying laughing emoji. Insider reported Thursday that the flight attendant signed the $250K “restrictive non-disclosure and non-disparagement clause” months before California banned such agreements. In a statement to Insider, Musk called their story a “politically motivated hit piece.” A day before the story came out, he claimed a “dirty tricks campaign” was about to unfold because he stopped voting for Democrats.