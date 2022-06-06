Elon Musk Threatens to Call Off Twitter Deal, Citing Spam and Bots
THE CIRCUS CONTINUES
Elon Musk started off his week on Monday by threatening to tear up his agreement to buy Twitter, claiming that the company has not provided him with adequate data about the number of fake and spam accounts on its platform. “Mr. Musk believes the company is actively resisting and thwarting his information rights,” a lawyer for the world’s richest man wrote in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. “This is a clear material breach of Twitter’s obligations under the merger agreement and Mr. Musk reserves all rights resulting therefrom, including his right not to consummate the transaction.” Twitter, which has already engaged with Musk on this issue, has not yet provided an official response to his latest letter. Musk’s initial contract with the company includes a $1 billion breakup fee and other restrictions, so it’s not clear whether he will be able to renege on the purchase agreement even if he tries.