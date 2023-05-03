CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Musk Threatens to Give Away NPR’s Twitter Account Over Boycott

    IDLE THREATS

    Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

    Elon Musk threatened to give NPR’s Twitter account to another company if the media outlet—which began boycotting the site after it was falsely labeled state-controlled media—doesn’t start tweeting again. “So is NPR going to start posting on Twitter again, or should we reassign @NPR to another company?” Musk wrote to an NPR tech reporter. Asked who might get the account, he cracked, “National Pumpkin Radio.” Emily Bell, a social media expert at Columbia Journalism School, told NPR that Musk’s threat was “extraordinary” since it could alarm brands that their handle could be transferred to a bad actor.

    Read it at NPR