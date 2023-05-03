Musk Threatens to Give Away NPR’s Twitter Account Over Boycott

CHEAT SHEET
Elon Musk threatened to give NPR’s Twitter account to another company if the media outlet—which began boycotting the site after it was falsely labeled state-controlled media—doesn’t start tweeting again. “So is NPR going to start posting on Twitter again, or should we reassign @NPR to another company?” Musk wrote to an NPR tech reporter. Asked who might get the account, he cracked, “National Pumpkin Radio.” Emily Bell, a social media expert at Columbia Journalism School, told NPR that Musk’s threat was “extraordinary” since it could alarm brands that their handle could be transferred to a bad actor.