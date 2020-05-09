Elon Musk Says He’ll Sue California County and Move Tesla Out of State

Read it at TechCrunch
In response to a California county mandate keeping Tesla’s car production on hold until June 1, billionaire CEO Elon Musk said on Twitter that he would file a lawsuit contesting the order and move the carmaker’s headquarters. “Tesla is filing a lawsuit against Alameda County immediately. The unelected & ignorant ‘Interim Health Officer’ of Alameda is acting contrary to the Governor, the President, our Constitutional freedoms & just plain common sense!” he tweeted. “Frankly, this is the final straw. Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately.” Musk has downplayed the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic, calling it “dumb,” and raging against lockdown orders on Twitter.