CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Elon Musk Threatens Twitter Employees With New ‘Hardcore’ Work Mandate
ANOTHER CULLING
Read it at The Verge
In case there were lingering doubts, work life at Twitter won’t be rainbows and unicorns under new owner Elon Musk. On Wednesday, staffers woke up to a new mandate from the billionaire: Sign on to an “extremely hardcore” new culture, or get the f-ck out. “If you are sure that you want to be part of the new Twitter, please click yes on the link below,” he wrote. Employees who fail to do so by 5 p.m. ET on Thursday will be terminated and will receive three months of severance. Musk recently declared that bankruptcy isn't out of the question for Twitter given the bleak economic climate, though he may simply be trying to light a fire under workers—at least those who for some reason choose to stay.