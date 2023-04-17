Elon Musk Tosses Out Wild, Unsubstantiated Claim During Tucker Carlson Interview
‘BLEW MY MIND’
A teaser trailer of Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s upcoming interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson was released Sunday—which features Musk making the extremely serious (and currently unsubstantiated) allegation that various unnamed government agencies had full access to Twitter users’ direct messages before his takeover. “The degree to which various government agencies effectively had full access to everything that was going on at Twitter blew my mind,” Musk says in video posted ahead of the Monday night interview. “I was not aware of that,” Musk adds, claiming that his predecessors even allowed those agencies access to infiltrate users’ direct messages. The video does not provide any evidence to back Musk's wild claims, though he appears to be doubling down on the myriad accusations contained in the so-called “Twitter Files.” The first trailer for Musk’s interview with Carlson was released on Friday—and features the Tesla and SpaceX CEO claiming that AI has “the potential” to destroy civilization.