Politics

Elon Musk Throws X Tantrum After Judges Defy President Trump’s Orders

OVER IT

The billionaire accused the judiciary of “overriding” the people’s will in a series of posts on X.

Julia Ornedo
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

OXON HILL, MARYLAND - FEBRUARY 20: CEO of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort Hotel And Convention Center on February 20, 2025 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. The annual four-day gathering brings together conservative U.S. lawmakers, international leaders, media personalities and businessmen to discuss and champion conservative ideas. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Julia Ornedo

Julia Ornedo

Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsTrump, 78, Shows Mysterious Large Bruise on Hand
Julia Ornedo
PoliticsDOGE Goons Revolt Against Musk With Wave of Resignations
Josh Fiallo
MediaNew MSNBC Bloodbath of Non-White Anchors After Joy Reid Forced Out
Corbin Bolies
PoliticsPete Hegseth Snaps at Reporter Asking About ‘Underqualified’ Military Chief
Leigh Kimmins
PoliticsDOGE’s Mystery Leader Finally Unmasked—And It’s Not Elon Musk
Josh Fiallo