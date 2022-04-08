Elon Musk to Field Twitter Employees’ Questions in Internal Town Hall
ANY QUESTIONS?
Just two days after it was announced that Elon Musk would be joining Twitter’s board, the blowback from employees has been so fierce that the company has deemed it necessary to host an internal question-and-answer session with the Tesla chief. “Following our board announcement, many of you have had different types of questions about Elon Musk, and I want to welcome you to ask those questions to him,” platform chief executive Parag Agrawal wrote Thursday in a company-wide email viewed by The Washington Post. The news of the town hall with Musk, who bought up more than 9 percent of the company earlier this week, is designed to assuage staff fears about “the awful changes in company culture” that the mogul might herald for them, an employee who had previously worked at Tesla said in an internal post. “I’m extremely unnerved right now, because I’ve seen what he can do firsthand,” the person worried. “We know that he has caused harm to workers, the trans community, women, and others with less power in the world,” another worker said. “How are we going to reconcile this decision with our values? Does innovation trump humanity?”