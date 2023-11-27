Elon to Meet With Gaza Hostage Families Amid Antisemitism Accusations
BEST BEHAVIOR
Elon Musk is expected to meet with Israelis whose relatives were taken hostage by Hamas on Oct. 7 on a trip to Israel this week, Reuters reported Sunday, citing Israeli media. Musk is also set to spend part of Monday with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, whose office confirmed the meetup in a statement, noting that Herzog will use the opportunity to “emphasize the need to act to combat rising antisemitism online.” Israel’s Channel 12 also announced that Musk would also meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday. Netanyahu’s office and spokespeople for Musk did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment. The visit, rumors of which were first reported earlier this week, comes as Musk faces criticism for his antisemitic social media activity, including from the White House, which two weeks ago condemned his “abhorrent promotion of antisemitic and racist hate.” In September, as Musk was warring with the Anti-Defamation League over antisemitism on X, Netanyahu flew out to San Francisco to meet with him. Though scheduled to discuss artificial intelligence tech, the prime minister briefly pressed the billionaire on the controversy during their conversation, urging him to “find the balance.”