‘Kind of Nuts’: Elon Musk Told Biographer He’s No Trump Fan
Elon Musk possesses a “deep disdain” for former President Donald Trump, according to an upcoming biography of the billionaire set to be released next week. The Tesla entrepreneur would have voted for Joe Biden in the 2020 election—if he had cared to vote at all, according to The New York Times which obtained the biography by Walter Isaacson. While Musk characterized Biden as “boring as hell,” he reserved a great deal of criticism for his opponent—with Musk describing Trump as “kind of nuts” in the book. “I’m not Trump’s fan,” Musk told his biographer, who wrote that Musk considered Trump to be a “con man.”