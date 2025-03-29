Musk Trashes ‘Evil’ Tim Walz: ‘What a Creep, What a Jerk!’

Elon Musk trashed former vice presidential candidate and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as “evil” for revelling in the dismal performance of his companies as the tech broligarch continues to scythe away at the federal government.

“I mean, you have Tim Walz, who’s a huge jerk, running around on stage with the Tesla stock price, where the stock price had gone in half, and he was overjoyed,” Musk railed during a Fox News appearance on Friday night.

“What an evil thing to do—what a creep, what a jerk. Like, who derives joy from that?” Musk went on. “Does that sound like a good person to you? I don’t think so.”

Musk was referring to a Wisconsin town hall event last week where the Minnesota Governor told the audience he’d added a stock-tracker app to his phone to monitor Tesla’s abysmal market performance–for “a little boost during the day.”

During his Friday interview with Fox, Musk pointed out that the pension fund for the Minnesota State Board of Investment is, in fact, a Tesla shareholder.

Walz clarified his remarks in a separate interview, insisting “I was making a joke” and lamenting that “these people have no sense of humor. They are the most literal people.”

Amid Musk’s government-slashing campaign under the Department of Government Efficiency, Tesla’s stock price has indeed plummeted in the months since President Trump assumed office for the second time, costing Musk more than $121 billion.

Recent reports suggest the tech tycoon has even taken to “begging” his own employees at the electric car manufacturer not to sell off their own shares in the firm, assuring staff during a live-stream all-hands meeting last week, plagued by technical difficulties, that a brighter future is only around the corner.