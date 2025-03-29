Media

Musk Trashes ‘Evil’ Tim Walz: ‘What a Creep, What a Jerk!’

GROKODILE TEARS

The Tesla CEO is super sad that others might be enjoying a touch of schadenfreude about his business woes.

Will Neal
Will Neal 

Reporter

Elon Musk trashed former vice presidential candidate and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as “evil” for revelling in the dismal performance of his companies as the tech broligarch continues to scythe away at the federal government.

“I mean, you have Tim Walz, who’s a huge jerk, running around on stage with the Tesla stock price, where the stock price had gone in half, and he was overjoyed,” Musk railed during a Fox News appearance on Friday night.

“What an evil thing to do—what a creep, what a jerk. Like, who derives joy from that?” Musk went on. “Does that sound like a good person to you? I don’t think so.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Musk was referring to a Wisconsin town hall event last week where the Minnesota Governor told the audience he’d added a stock-tracker app to his phone to monitor Tesla’s abysmal market performance–for “a little boost during the day.”

During his Friday interview with Fox, Musk pointed out that the pension fund for the Minnesota State Board of Investment is, in fact, a Tesla shareholder.

Musk’s DOGE Axe Hobbles Fed Agencies Probing His CompaniesMONEY TALKS
David Gardner
Elon Musk's DOGE cuts have affected agencies that were probing his companies.

Walz clarified his remarks in a separate interview, insisting “I was making a joke” and lamenting that “these people have no sense of humor. They are the most literal people.”

Amid Musk’s government-slashing campaign under the Department of Government Efficiency, Tesla’s stock price has indeed plummeted in the months since President Trump assumed office for the second time, costing Musk more than $121 billion.

Recent reports suggest the tech tycoon has even taken to “begging” his own employees at the electric car manufacturer not to sell off their own shares in the firm, assuring staff during a live-stream all-hands meeting last week, plagued by technical difficulties, that a brighter future is only around the corner.

Will Neal

Will Neal

Reporter

willneal93

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
Politics‘MAGA Junkie’ Fired in DOGE Cuts Now Regrets Voting for Trump: ‘I Expected Better’
Leigh Kimmins
U.S. NewsNot Even Fox Can Spin Trump-Induced Stock Market Crash
Catherine Bouris
PoliticsU.S. Officials Learned What Greenlanders Think of Usha Vance Visit in Most Humiliating Way Possible
Janna Brancolini
TrumplandInfluencer Paid by Russia Added to White House Press Pool
Janna Brancolini
PoliticsHegseth Brings in Emotional Support Brother as Pentagon Aide
Liam Archacki