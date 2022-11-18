Elon Musk Trolled With ‘Space Karen’ Message on Twitter HQ Wall
‘MEDIOCRE MANCHILD’
As Elon Musk’s “hardcore” ultimatum spurred a mass exodus of Twitter’s remaining workers on Thursday night, “someone across the street” from the company’s San Francisco headquarters took it upon themselves to troll the mogul with a number of projected messages, according to NBC Bay Area. The news ticker-style taunts called Musk, among other things, a “bankruptcy baby,” “supreme parasite,” “petulant pimple,” “apartheid profiteer,” “space Karen,” and “mediocre manchild,” according to footage of the projections. Gia Vang, an NBC Bay Area reporter, attributed the messages to an individual calling themself “a projection activist.” It was not immediately clear who or what was behind the messages, but they resembled similar insults thrown up in the same place on the building’s exterior by projection artist Alan Marling on Nov. 7. In an email, Marling told SFGate at the time that “as humans we have a moral duty to defend our neighbors against hate speech and white supremacy,” both of which he accused Musk of amplifying through Twitter. Just after 11 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday, Musk tweeted, “And… we just hit another all-time high in Twitter usage lol,” adding, in reference to an earlier meme, “Let that sink in…”