Elon Musk Trolls Suffering Manchester United Fans by Joking About Buying the Club
OWN GOAL
With Manchester United fans furious at the historic spectacle of their team at rock bottom of the Premier League, and with mass protests planned against the team’s American owners, the ailing club’s followers appeared to be thrown a lifeline from the world’s richest man. On Tuesday evening, Elon Musk inexplicably followed up a tweet about his centrist political beliefs with: “Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome.” Supporters of the beleaguered soccer club went into meltdown on Twitter—only for the tech tycoon to clarify that, just like Twitter itself, he didn’t really want to buy the club. When asked if he was serious about the soccer takeover, Musk tweeted: “No, this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I’m not buying any sports teams.” Half-an-hour later, he added: “Although, if it were any team, it would be Man U. They were my fav team as a kid.”