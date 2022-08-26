Musk Underling Reportedly Claims She Had IVF Twins, No Romance With Him
NEW TWIST
Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis, who had twins last year with her boss, Elon Musk, has told coworkers that the pair conceived via in vitro fertilization and did not have a romantic relationship, according to five sources cited by Reuters. The brain-implant startup’s employee handbook bans “personal relationships” and “close personal friendships” between bosses and their subordinates, the outlet reported. But whether the presumably unprecedented scenario of a company founder platonically having children with one his direct reports would violate those rules was somewhat murkier. Reuters said it couldn't confirm whether Zilis’ alleged version of events was accurate, and the parties involved did not respond to the outlet’s requests for comment.