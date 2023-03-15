Musk Vents About His ‘$100 Million’ OpenAI Donation Gone Wrong
GRIPE FEST
Elon Musk, cofounder of the artificial intelligence firm OpenAI, once again publicly griped about the startup’s direction on Wednesday, weeks after news broke that the billionaire would seek to create a less “woke” rival service. “I’m still confused as to how a non-profit to which I donated ~$100M somehow became a $30B market cap for-profit. If this is legal, why doesn’t everyone do it?” he tweeted. Musk departed OpenAI in 2018; at the time, the company said he left to avoid potential conflicts of interest with his other ventures, including Tesla. Musk later confirmed that explanation, though he added that he had disagreed with elements of the company’s strategy. OpenAI, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment, has said it changed its business model in order to operate more effectively.