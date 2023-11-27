Middle Eastsubvertical orientation badge

Elon Musk Visits Site of Hamas Massacre With Netanyahu After Antisemitism Allegations

The billionaire was scheduled to meet with hostage families as well, less than two weeks after coming under intense criticism for agreeing with an antisemitic post on X.

Martha Mercer

Senior Editor

Elon Musk (C) and Israeli delegation, including Benjamin Netanyahu (R), visit the Kfar Aza settlements in southern Israel, one of the locations targeted by Hamas on Oct. 7, in Kfar Aza, Israel, on Nov. 27, 2023.

Government Press Office of Israel/Anadolu via Getty

Elon Musk paid a visit to Kfar Aza, a kibbutz attacked by Hamas on Oct. 7, on Monday to hear about the massacre direct from Israeli officials and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The billionaire made the trip less than two weeks after he was blasted for endorsing an antisemitic post on X, his social network. He later dismissed the reports on what he had done as “bogus media stories claiming that I am antisemitic.”

During the visit to Kfar Aza, a bulletproof vest-clad Musk visited the homes of Ofir Libstein, and Ram and Lili Itamari, who were all killed in the attack, according to Ynet. The outlet reported that Musk was filming what he saw with his phone.

After a stop at the Knesset and a live conversation with Netanyahu on X, the mogul was expected to travel to the official residence of President Isaac Herzog, where he was scheduled to meet with the families of hostages taken by Hamas.

