Musk Vows Overhaul of His AI That Keeps Embarrassing Him: ‘Far Too Much Garbage’

Tech broligarch Elon Musk is planning to revamp his AI chatbot because the latest model keeps churning out answers he doesn’t like.

Grok, xAI’s flagship programme, has lately not only produced material that is incorrect but also inconvenient facts that undercut or otherwise outright contradict the Tesla CEO’s hard-held far-right beliefs.

“We will use Grok 3.5 (maybe we should call it 4), which has advanced reasoning, to rewrite the entire corpus of human knowledge, adding missing information and deleting errors,” Musk posted to X in typically grandiose style. ADVERTISEMENT

Elon Musk has reached the end of his tether with Grok posting either false statements that embarrass him, or true statements he doesn't like. Kevin Dietsch/Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

He added there was “far too much garbage in any foundation model trained on uncorrected data”—an apparent jab against the perceived “wokeness” of Grok’s chief competitor, Open AI’s ChatGPT—and invited followers to post “divisive facts” to feed into his revamp efforts.

Musk’s proposed overhaul follows a series of flubs that’ve seen Grok either posting false statements that humiliate the world’s richest man, or true statements that he simply doesn’t like.

Grok's previous flubs include mistakenly confirming that Musk posted he had stolen White House aide Stephen Miller's wife. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

These include the programme mistakenly confirming Musk had posted that he’d stolen the wife of White House aide Stephen Miller, when he hadn’t, and suggesting right-wing violence is “more frequent and deadly” than left-wing violence in the United States.

For what it’s worth, the latter appears to be largely true. A 2020 report by the Center for Strategic and International studies found that right-wing groups were responsible for almost 60 percent of the 893 terror attacks and plots orchestrated in the United States, compared to just 25 percent carried out by left-wing extremists.

The SpaceX founder’s prospective revamp of Grok is likely to have a sizable impact on the quality of public discourse on X, which critics warn has become a breeding ground for misinformation and hate speech since Musk’s takeover back in October 2022.