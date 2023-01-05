CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Elon Musk Wades Into Kevin McCarthy Chaos
SIDESHOW
Elon Musk has thrown his support behind Kevin McCarthy after the Republican lawmaker repeatedly failed to win enough votes from his own party to become House speaker. “Kevin McCarthy should be Speaker,” the new Twitter czar tweeted early Thursday, hours after a sixth vote plunged the House further into mayhem. Despite former President Donald Trump resorting to all-caps on Truth Social to urge Republicans to vote for McCarthy and avoid any further embarrassment, a group of about 20 GOP lawmakers still refused to give the California Republican their support Wednesday, voting instead for Florida Rep. Byron Donalds to deny McCarthy the 218 votes he needs.