Elon Went Anti-Woke After His Daughter Transitioned, Biographer Writes
‘DON’T TELL MY DAD’
Elon Musk is on a mission to defend the world from what he calls the “woke mind virus,” compelled—at least in part, according to a forthcoming biography—by his daughter’s gender transition. Walter Isaacson, Musk’s biographer, wrote in an excerpt published Thursday in The Wall Street Journal that Musk’s right-wing inclinations “were partly triggered” after Vivian Jenna Wilson, his then-16-year-old child, came out to her aunt. “Hey, I’m transgender, and my name is now Jenna,” she reportedly texted the relative. “Don’t tell my dad.” It was not clear from the excerpt when she sent the messages, but Wilson was granted a legal name and gender change last June. Musk complained to Isaacson that Wilson’s transition was accompanied by a political shift that drove her away from him. “She went beyond socialism to being a full communist and thinking that anyone rich is evil,” he said. Isaacson wrote that Musk blamed Wilson’s ideological shift partially on her school, which he saw as having been contaminated by the same lefty mindset that had, in his view, polluted Twitter.