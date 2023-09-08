Elon Musk Has Only Convinced .025% of His Followers on X to Subscribe: Report
WHY BUY THE COW
Just 0.025 percent of Elon Musk’s 155.7 million followers on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, currently pay to see Musk’s exclusive content, according to material obtained by Fortune. At $4 a month, that totals $1,920,000 annually before X and Apple take their cuts. For all that, Musk appears to have posted for his subscribers a grand total of seven times since April, and held two exclusive audio spaces, the magazine reported Thursday. A source close to the matter said that several other high-profile creators boast less-than-stellar subscriber numbers on X, each having collected fewer than 5,000 people willing to fork over their money for a few extra tweets. “I think Subscriptions in its current state are a bust,” an insider told Fortune.