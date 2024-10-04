Musk Will Be ‘There to Support’ Trump During Return to Assassination Attempt Site

Elon Musk says he will attend Donald Trump’s rally on Saturday which will take place at the site where a shooter wounded the former president in an assassination attempt in July.

In a post on Trump’s X account late Thursday, the Republican nominee touted his forthcoming event as “HISTORIC!” Replying to the tweet, Musk wrote: “I will be there to support!”

On July 13, gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire at a stage where Trump was speaking. Trump suffered a wound to his ear, while three rally attendees were also hurt—including one fatally. Crooks was killed by counter snipers.

Trump’s rally on Saturday will take place “on the very same ground where he came within a quarter of an inch of losing his life,” his campaign said in a statement. It added that it will be the former president’s first visit to the site since the attack during which he was “saved in what the world has recognized as an act of divine providence.”

Immediately after the attack, Musk publicly endorsed Trump and has since become one of his most high-profile advocates. The SpaceX mogul hosted a glitch-riddled live interview with Trump in August and has repeatedly attacked Vice President Kamala Harris as posing a catastrophic threat to the country, telling his 200 million X followers last week that Trump is “the only way” to save American democracy.

Trump, who continues to falsely insist that he won the 2020 election, has welcomed Musk’s support. He’s said he would make Musk the head of a new government efficiency commission if he wins in November and has spoken to his supporters about the importance of “making life good” for people like Musk.

The mutual affection comes after Musk previously said would vote for Trump’s rival for the Republican nomination, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, in 2024. Trump has also denigrated Musk in the past, calling him a “bulls—t artist” at a 2022 rally and bragging that, during a White House meeting, Trump could have ordered Musk to “‘drop to your knees and beg’” while asking for help on his subsidized projects, “and he would have done it.”

The Secret Service, which came under intense scrutiny after the attempted assassination of Trump in July, has since stepped up its security measures of the former president. An agent shot at an alleged gunman who targeted Trump during a second apparent assassination attempt at his golf course in Florida last month.

Asked in a NewsNation interview this week if he was concerned about safety ahead of his return to Butler on Saturday, Trump said: “Well, I’m always worried.”