Elon Musk Yanks SpaceX and X Out of California in Fit Over New Trans Law
‘THE FINAL STRAW’
Elon Musk said Tuesday that he will uproot two of his companies from their headquarters in California and move them down to Texas, an announcement that came as part of a hissy fit he threw on social media over a new California law protecting the privacy rights of transgender minors. The measure, which bars school districts from requiring staff to notify parents if their child’s gender identity changes, was signed into law by California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday. “This is the final straw,” Musk fumed on X. “Because of this law and the many others that preceded it, attacking both families and companies, Space X will now move its HQ from Hawthorne, California, to Starbase, Texas.” Musk is the parent of a transgender daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, who distanced herself from him after being granted legal permission to change her name and gender in 2022. Asked about their estrangement later that year, Musk shrugged, “Can’t win them all,” and blamed “the supposed takeover of elite schools and universities by neo-Marxists,” according to the Financial Times. In a later tweet, Musk said that “X HQ” would also pick up and move to Austin, Texas.