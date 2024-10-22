Elections

Elon Musk’s $1 Million Lottery Went to Two Republicans Who’d Already Voted

Politico reported Musk’s multimillion-dollar stunt may be drawing fanboys of Musk and former President Donald Trump more than the swing voters needed to win the election.

Sean Craig
Elon Musk awards Kristine Fishell with a $1 million vanity check during a town hall in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Michael Swensen/Getty Images

At least two of the three Pennsylvania voters to win MAGA billionaire Elon Musk’s controversial $1 million super PAC lottery so far are registered Republicans who have already voted, Politico reported. The first two winners, John Dreher and Kristine Fishell, sent in mail-in ballots before winning the purse, awarded daily by America PAC until election day, state records cited by the outlet show. Politico said that raises the question of whether Musk’s multimillion-dollar stunt is mostly drawing fanboys of Musk and former President Donald Trump instead of the swing voters needed to win the election. The voting status of the third winner, Shannon Tomei, was not immediately clear. Some experts have said Musk’s lottery amounts to illegal vote buying, while America PAC and Musk have said signing up doesn’t require a party affiliation and only asks that voters sign a pro free speech and pro gun rights petition. The petition, nevertheless, requires people who sign to hand over their precious personal data to the committee, which is using voter information to target voters in advance of the election on behalf of the Trump campaign. Musk has given $75 million to his pro-Trump group so far.

