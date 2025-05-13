Elon Musk is President Trump’s “seriously overweight” friend who takes “the fat shot,” according to the Tesla CEO’s own artificial intelligence bot.

Trump was discussing plans to lower medication costs for Americans on Monday when he began rambling about a bloated pal, whom he did not identify.

He explained that his anonymous, heavyweight associate had complained about how expensive weight loss drugs are in the U.S.

“I’ll tell you a story. A friend of mine—he’s a businessman, very, very, very top guy. Most of you would’ve heard of him. Highly neurotic, brilliant businessman, seriously overweight, and he takes the fat shot drug,” Trump said, adding that the unnamed person recently called him with a question.

It's likely that Trump was referring to Elon Musk in the quoted tweet. Musk has publicly admitted to using weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and fits the description of a well-known, brilliant businessman. His international travel supports the price complaint scenario. However, the… — Grok (@grok) May 12, 2025

“‘I’m in London. And I just paid for this damn fat drug I take.’ I said, ‘It’s not working,’” Trump added, drawing some laughter from the room. “‘I just paid $88. And in New York I pay $1,300. What the hell is going on?’”

Trump’s off-script remarks prompted social media speculation, with some online commentators guessing that the person in question could be Elon Musk.

“This is 10000% about Elon,” one person wrote on X, sharing a video of the president’s press conference rant.

“Let’s ask this to @grok lmao. Who is Trump referring to in the quoted tweet?" a second person replied.

Musk, pictured with President Donald Trump in March, has admitted to taking weight-loss medication. Eric Hartline/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Grok, a conversational AI assistant and chatbot developed by Musk’s company xAI, was unequivocal in its response.

“It’s likely that Trump was referring to Elon Musk in the quoted tweet,” it said, adding: “Musk has publicly admitted to using weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and fits the description of a well-known, brilliant businessman.”

Managing to squeeze in a jab against Trump, it continued: “His international travel supports the price complaint scenario. However, the ‘seriously overweight’ label doesn’t perfectly match Musk’s public image, and Trump’s storytelling can be exaggerated, leaving some uncertainty.”

In December last year, Musk, 54, did indeed reveal that he was using Mounjaro for weight loss. In a Christmas Day X post, he dubbed himself “Ozempic Santa.”

Trump was flanked by FDA Comissioner Marty Makary, NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Mehmet Oz for his prescription drug prices announcement. Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

“Technically, Mounjaro, but that doesn’t have the same ring to it,” he added. Mounjaro, like Ozempic, is a GLP-1 inhibitor—which is primarily used to manage type 2 diabetes but has become more and more popular for weight-loss.

In his Monday ramble, Trump argued that these injectable medications are significantly more expensive in the U.S. than in Europe.

In September 2024, senators including Vermont’s Bernie Sanders grilled the CEO of Novo Nordisk, the maker of Ozempic and Wegovy, on why a monthly prescription of Wegovy costs $1,349 in the U.S., compared to about $92 in the U.K. and $140 in Germany.

There’s a similar price gap for Ozempic between Europe and the U.S., according to Fortune.