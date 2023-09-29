CHEAT SHEET
    Elon Musk’s Border Livestream on X Plagued by Technical Issues

    ‘PLEASE FIX THIS’

    Brett Bachman

    Night Editor

    Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X

    Daniel Becerril/Reuters

    Elon Musk visited the southern U.S. border on Thursday and attempted to livestream his experience—but the feed, hosted on his own social media website, X (formerly called Twitter), seemingly cut out after just a few minutes. Musk, clad in a black T-shirt, black cowboy hat, and sunglasses, was later able to start a new feed and complete his thoughts, expounding on his wish for a “greatly expanded legal immigration system” that prioritizes “hard working and honest” people. Musk’s difficulty in carrying out a livestream echoed the platform’s disastrous attempt to host Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign announcement. New York Times tech reporter Ryan Mac reported that shortly following the incident, Musk sent a brief email to the entire staff at X: “Please fix this.”

