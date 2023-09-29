Elon Musk’s Border Livestream on X Plagued by Technical Issues
‘PLEASE FIX THIS’
Elon Musk visited the southern U.S. border on Thursday and attempted to livestream his experience—but the feed, hosted on his own social media website, X (formerly called Twitter), seemingly cut out after just a few minutes. Musk, clad in a black T-shirt, black cowboy hat, and sunglasses, was later able to start a new feed and complete his thoughts, expounding on his wish for a “greatly expanded legal immigration system” that prioritizes “hard working and honest” people. Musk’s difficulty in carrying out a livestream echoed the platform’s disastrous attempt to host Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign announcement. New York Times tech reporter Ryan Mac reported that shortly following the incident, Musk sent a brief email to the entire staff at X: “Please fix this.”