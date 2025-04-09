Elon Musk’s Brother Bashes Vance’s Defense of Trump Tariffs

Elon Musk’s younger brother, Kimbal Musk, slammed Vice President JD Vance for his support of President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs Wednesday that undermined “under-served communities.”

Vance had responded to a post Tuesday that read: “Two weeks ago Democrats were arguing that Trump was only interested in helping his billionaire buddies. Now, they’ve lost millions and are begging Trump to change course. How do we square that circle?”

The vice president wrote in his repost how “it’s bizarre to see all the limousine socialists screech desperately for dependence on Chinese supply chains and inflated equities.”

The billionaire CEO’s younger brother called out the president’s tariffs, retaliating with: “Republicans for higher prices. How about that. This Trump tariff-tax has driven prices for every day goods through the roof.”

He also added in a personal jab at Vance for supporting Trump’s tariff policy.

“@JDVance I read your book. It’s good. I’d think you’d have more sympathy for your community’s cost of living. Inflation sucks for everyone, but it especially hits our under-served communities the most,” Musk wrote.

He echoed a similar sentiment Monday on his brother’s social media platform, calling Trump the “most high tax American President in generations,” blaming him for implementing a “structural, permanent tax on the American consumer.”

“Even if he is successful in bringing jobs on shore through the tariff tax, prices will remain high and the tax on consumption will remain the form of higher prices because we are simply not as good at making all things,” he said.

He continued to bash on the administration’s tariff strategy, saying how “a tax on consumption also means less consumption. Which means less jobs. Which in turn leads to less consumption. And then even less jobs.”

Musk said that the president should focus less on his tariff plan and instead focus on utilizing America’s “incredible strengths” and “not be forced to play to our weaknesses.”

The younger Musk’s comments come on the heels of a recent spat between Trump’s right hand man, Elon Musk, and senior trade adviser, Peter Navarro.

The Tesla CEO said over the weekend that he hoped the U.S. and Europe could create a free trade zone by agreeing to a “zero tariff situation,” though Trump wants to place a 20 percent general tariff on the European Union.

Navarro, who is seen as the mastermind behind Trump’s tariff plans, told CNBC Tuesday that the billionaire Musk is “not a car manufacturer—he’s a car assembler.”

“He’s a car person. That’s what he does, and he wants the cheap foreign parts,” he added.

This prompted the older Musk brother to respond to Navarro by claiming he was “dumber than a sack of bricks” and “truly a moron,” only fanning the flames of their public dispute.

The younger Musk, who is a Tesla board member, defended his brother, writing in a post Tuesday how “just the fact that Navarro thinks that Tesla’s have engines says it all. Wow. And this guy is in charge of trade?”

He also reposted Elon’s slight at Navarro that read: “A PhD in Econ from Harvard is a bad thing, not a good thing.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt already brushed the Musk-Navarro feud aside Tuesday, saying that “boys will be boys” and that their “public sparring” could continue.