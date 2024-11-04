Elon Musk’s Dad Claims Son Is Secretly Not Right Wing

Elon Musk’s dad, Errol, revealed in a new interview that his son is not actually right wing on the political spectrum.

“Elon is dead center,” the elder Musk, 78, told The Times of London’s radio show with hosts Jane Garvey and Fi Glover.

Errol‘s comments appear to be at odds with the billionaire Tesla founder’s recent activities on the campaign trail, in which he has presented himself as a staunch supporter of Donald Trump’s.

Elon, 53, has made several appearances on the campaign trail with Trump, and even hosted a $1 million lottery for voters that is now under investigation by the Philadelphia DA.

His father, however, downplayed Elon’s views. “Just like the crowds that protested in England about the circumstances that they were unhappy with, none of them were far right. They were just ordinary people expressing legitimate grievances,” he said.

Though his father said that he and his son do not speak often about U.S. politics, he knows Elon’s “doing the right thing.”

The Musks haven’t always gotten along. In 2017, Elon called his dad a “terrible human being” and capable of “evil.”

Now, father and son have patched up their relationship. Errol called Elon “sensible” and said that he’s “smarter than anybody I have ever met.”

The Tesla CEO has used his large platform on X, which he owns, to peddle debunked conspiracy theories about voter fraud, including that illegal immigrants are voting in the election and that Dominion voting machines are changing votes.