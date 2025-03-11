Media

Elon Musk’s Daughter Claims He Used IVF to Have Male Kids

Baby Builder

“I was going against the product that was sold,” Vivian Wilson wrote.

Amethyst Martinez
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Vivian Wilson and Elon Musk.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty Images/Screenshot/Threads
Amethyst Martinez

Amethyst Martinez

Breaking News Intern

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsTrump Goes on Insane Truth Social Posting Spree as Stock Market Freefalls
Julia Ornedo
MediaMichelle Obama Opens Up About Divorce and Freedom in New Podcast
Leigh Kimmins
PoliticsWoman Sitting Next to Musk at Trump’s Speech Breaks Silence on ‘Awful’ Fallout
Leigh Kimmins
MediaStephen Colbert Mocks Worst Fox News Excuse for Trump’s Stock Plunge
Michael Boyle
TrumplandMAGA Slaps Back at Trump Over Their House Hero Thomas Massie
Sean Craig