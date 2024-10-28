Politics

Elon Musk’s Daughter Blasts ‘Racist’ Trump Rally at MSG After Billionaire’s Speech

'Nazi conspiratorial bulls**t'

Musk spoke about cutting the budget at the Sunday rally.

Elon Musk.
Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

Elon Musk‘s estranged daughter on Monday blasted the “bigoted” Donald Trump rally at Madison Square Garden attended by her father — and warned rally-goers that they won’t be remembered favorably in the history books.

Vivian Jenna Wilson, who is one of Musk’s 12 children, took aim at the attendees in a message on Threads after her father took the stage at the rally to propose a $2 trillion cut in government spending Sunday.

“F–k every single one of you motherf--kers who was at that Madison Square Garden rally, and f–k everyone who had anything to do with that racist bigoted bulls–t,” wrote Wilson, who changed her last name from Musk in 2022.

“You all understood exactly what was being said, and historians will remember who cheered with disdain.”

Musk’s appearance is just his latest on the campaign trail since his endorsement of Trump. The Tesla founder and billionaire also appeared at Trump’s second rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, and has been sued for running an “illegal” election sweepstakes in support of Trump.

In her messages, Wilson also called out speakers, such as Tucker Carlson, for pushing the “great replacement theory,” which claims that there is a national effort to diminish the influence of white people.

Wilson called the theory “Nazi conspiratorial bulls--t, and anyone who says otherwise is more than likely on that same Nazi conspiratorial bulls--t.”

Wilson has made headlines before for calling out Musk, whom she has characterized as an absentee, narcissistic father. Musk said that Wilson, who is transgender, was killed by the “woke mind virus.”

