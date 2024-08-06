Elon Musk’s transgender daughter accused her father of being a “serial adulterer” in a series of furious public posts on Monday.

Vivian Jenna Wilson, who legally changed her name and gender after turning 18 in 2022, made the scathing comments seemingly in response to a comment Musk made on X over the weekend. Replying to a video that featured Musk with his children, the billionaire wrote: “All 5 boys super happy.”

“Look, I don’t know if you genuinely believe this or if you live in your own delusional fantasy land and frankly, I don’t care,” Wilson wrote on Threads, Meta’s competitor to Musk’s X. “It seems to me like you’re trying to rebuild your brand image as the ‘caring paternal father’ which I will not let go unchallenged. If I’m going to be honest, this is absolutely pathetic.”

Wilson also accused Musk of not telling the truth about her.

“Like… ‘neomarxist/communist who was brainwashed at high school to be trans’ and ‘think being rich is evil’ is the best you could go with… really?” Wilson wrote in her Threads posts.

“If you’re going to lie about me, why would you choose a method so obnoxious in its stupidity. It’s beyond stupid, it’s desperate,” she continued. “The fact anyone believed this for even five seconds is beyond me. Not to mention going out of your way to misgender me which is both completely transparent and honestly just sad.”

Last month, Musk told Jordan Peterson that one of his children was “killed by the woke mind virus,” referring to Wilson. He also described himself as “cultural Christian” in the interview.

“I understand your new angle is this ‘western values/christian family man’ thing but it’s such a weird choice,” Wilson wrote on Threads. “You are not a family man, you are a serial adulterer who won’t stop f—ing lying about your own children.”