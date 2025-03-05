Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Trumpland
Musk’s DOGE Goons Are Pocketing Six-Figure Salaries From Agencies They’re Cutting
BIG BILLS
DOGE claims it has slashed $105 billion in wasteful spending since Trump returned to the White House on Jan. 20.
Isabel van Brugen
Freelance Writer
Updated
Mar. 5 2025
9:32AM EST
/
Published
Mar. 5 2025
9:03AM EST
Dominic Gwinn/Middle East Images/AFP/Getty Images
Isabel van Brugen
Freelance Writer
isabelvanbrugen
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Politics
Marco Rubio’s Face Tells the Story as Trump Humiliates Him in Congress Speech
William Vaillancourt
Politics
Two Liberal SCOTUS Justices Give Trump’s Speech the Cold Shoulder
William Vaillancourt
Politics
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem Insults Canadians in Bizarre Stunt at U.S. Border
Conrad Quilty-Harper
Politics
Social Security Checks Could Stop Going Out by April, Ex-Head Warns
Nandika Chatterjee
Politics
Republican Senator Accused of Fling With Sexting-Mad General
Josh Fiallo