Elon Musk’s Estranged Daughter Goes Goth in Drag Debut
Billionaire Elon Musk’s estranged daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, has made her drag debut as “Vivllainous.” Wilson, 21, showed off vampy makeup and smooth moves complemented by a black bodysuit and corset in video clips added to her Instagram story Saturday that documented her first show as part of drag star Pattie Gonia’s SAVE HER! – An Environmental Drag Show in Los Angeles. On the heels of her performance, Wilson appeared fired up as she discussed getting her face “beat” with the help of drag queen Noxxia Datura. Datura, who is also featured in the show, even gave Wilson a shout-out on Instagram, writing, “Painted @vivllainous for her drag debut at the SAVE HER! show, served cvnty moth and shook my fans 😝 thank you to @pattiegonia and the entire SAVE HER! team for having me!!! last night was sosososooo incredible.” The drag show’s proceeds went to benefit a legal defense fund for migrants in the Los Angeles area, according to a description of the event. Wilson, one of six children Musk shares with ex-wife Justine Wilson, waved a transgender pride flag as she performed to JJ’s hit song Wasted Love.