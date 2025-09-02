Elon Musk’s Estranged Daughter Says She Lives With 3 Roommates

Elon Musk’s first child, Vivian Wilson, said she lives with three roommates in the greater Los Angeles area because it’s “cheaper.”

The daughter of the world’s richest person—a man who has a net worth of more than $400 billion— discussed her current living situation and future plans in a Tuesday interview with The Cut.

“People assume I have a lot of money. I don’t have hundreds of thousands of dollars at my disposal. My mom is rich, right?” she said.

Wilson’s mother, Justine Musk, is a Canadian author who was the first wife of Elon Musk, with whom she was married for eight years until he filed for divorce in 2008.

Elon Musk deadnamed Vivian Wilson in a Jul. 2024 interview with Jordan Peterson. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“But obviously the other one is unimaginable degrees of wealthy,” Wilson said of Musk.

Wilson has attended college in Canada and at Temple University’s campus in Tokyo, but has since hoped to enroll in a community college due to the huge cost of higher education, with no help from the electric car mogul.

“College is expensive. I don’t have that inheritance,” she said.

Wilson, who came out as transgender at 16-years-old, petitioned a judge for her gender change in 2022, when she was 18, which also included her dropping the last name “Musk.”

“I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape, or form,” she wrote to the judge.

Musk, a staunch Trump supporter, kicked off a public feud with Wilson after deadnaming her in a July 2024 interview with Jordan Peterson.

Musk referred to her as his son, claiming the “woke mind virus” killed her.

“I lost my son, essentially,” he said. “They call it deadnaming for a reason. The reason it’s called deadnaming is because your son is dead.”

Wilson hilariously responded in a viral TikTok video, lip-syncing a clip from season 3 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars of drag queen Morgan McMichaels saying, “I look pretty good for a dead b---h.