Musk’s Estranged Daughter Shades Dad With Interview Response

Elon Musk’s estranged daughter made her disgust for her billionaire father clear in a red carpet interview this week. Asked by a reporter at an event in Ibiza, Spain, “Your father the best, no?” Wilson seemed taken aback as she responded, “My what? Sorry?” The reporter then repeated his question, prompting Wilson to say “okay” before storming off. One of Musk’s 14 children, Wilson legally transitioned in 2022 and changed her name from Xavier Alexander Musk to Vivian Jenna Wilson without her father’s support. “I lost my son, essentially,” the Tesla CEO said in a 2024 interview. “My son, Xavier, is dead, killed by the woke mind virus.” Musk, one of the richest men in the world with a net worth approaching one trillion, has been a prominent political figure since his involvement with Donald Trump. Wilson has said he was generally absent in her life because of his wealth and public standing. “He doesn’t know what I was like as a child because he quite simply wasn’t there,” she said. In the time that Musk was present, Wilson said she “was relentlessly harassed for my femininity and queerness.”

Model Vivian Wilson, kendisine babası Elon Musk hakkında yöneltilen soruların ardından röportajı yarıda bıraktı. pic.twitter.com/5JekbcWePY — Punto360 (@punto360tr) June 3, 2026

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