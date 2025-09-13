Elon Musk’s Estranged Daughter Walks Fashion Show Amid Feud
Estranged daughter of Elon Musk, Vivian Wilson, made her runway debut at New York Fashion Week amidst an ongoing feud with her billionaire father. For the show, Wilson wore a red dress adorned with a purple sash that read, “Miss South Carolina.” She entered on a revolving stage under a sign reading “Miss USA 1991,” as part of the showcase for jewelry and handbag designer Alexis Bittar in the Lower East Side of Manhattan. Wilson initially fell out with the Tesla mogul after she came out as transgender in 2022. But the spat went public when Musk referred to Wilson as his “son,” claiming the “woke mind virus” killed her, in a July 2024 interview with Jordan Peterson. She’s been entirely cut from his inheritance, living with roommates and planning to attend community college due to the cost of higher education, Wilson said in an interview earlier this month with The Cut. “College is expensive. I don’t have that inheritance,” she said. Wilson didn’t comment on the feud at the fashion show, instead paying more attention to the task at hand. “I’m a little bit nervous, but I did some good prep work,” she said Friday in an interview with Nylon. She added that the states she and other models are representing are ones “where trans rights are currently being stripped.” Twenty-seven states have passed bans on gender-affirming care as of July, with South Carolina among them, according to the Human Rights Campaign. “The one message is that we all have to kind of make a stand against that together,” she said. “Fashion and art is a great way to go about that.”