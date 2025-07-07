Elon’s Ex Returns to Social Media to Slam X as ‘Poison’

Elon Musk’s ex-girlfriend, and the mother of three of his children, posted a scathing critique about his beloved social media site as the X CEO goes through a different kind of breakup with President Donald Trump.

“Ok I’ve basically been entirely off social media and returning here it is overwhelmingly abundantly and profoundly clear that this place—and all of these places—are a poison,“ she wrote. ”A prison of utterly short form deep sounding nonsense attached to no one that ur brain will discard imaging its learning.”

Musk, who acquired X in Oct. 2022, has aimed to transform the site into an “everything app” that creates a comprehensive digital ecosystem.

His former lover, the pop star born Claire Elise Boucher, isn’t quite so pleased with the idea—perhaps because the jaded lovers met on X (then, Twitter). Grimes started dating Musk in 2018, the start of an on-again, off-again affair that lasted until March 2022. The pair have three children together: X Æ A-Xii, Exa Dark Sideræl, and Techno Mechanicus.

“The entire thing is a theatre,” Grimes said of social media. “A s----y pale simulacra of a life.”

The Tesla billionaire reportedly slid into Grimes’ DMs to bond over an AI pun she had once made. Before long, the two were being photographed together at the Met Ball. At one point, “Grusk” had matching anime profile pictures.

Elon Musk and Grimes dated from 2018 to 2022 and have three children together.

As Musk started to court Grimes, fans noticed that she had changed—ironically, she removed the word “anti-imperialist” from her bio as her boyfriend raked in his wealth.

From the beginning, Grimes seemed ill-equipped for the ways her new relationship would thrust her into stardom. She told The Wall Street Journal Magazine that she was “simply unprepared” for the attention their relationship received: “I just thought I could keep going along in my funny little way, and then you casually respond to someone in a tweet and it’s on Fox News, and you’re like, ‘Ugh,’ you know?”

The two would often post at each other rather than communicating in person, like when Musk posted: “My gf @Grimezsz is mad at me,” or when she posted an explanation of her baby boy’s name and Musk corrected her in the comments.

Less than two weeks after their baby, also nicknamed X, arrived, Musk stirred up family drama by posting “Take the red pill.” Then, Grimes’ mother responded: “If your partner went through a challenging pregnancy and childbirth in the last two weeks, and you were over 16 years old, would you be blaring MRA bulls--- on Twitter right now?” Grimes liked the post, but it was later deleted.

In July 2020, Musk posted: “Pronouns suck.” Grimes replied to the richest man in the world like she was talking to a teenager: “I love you but please turn off ur phone or give me a dall [sic]. I cannot support hate. Please stop this. I know this isn’t your heart.”

When they broke up for seemingly the last time in 2022, Grimes posted that she and “E” have broken up “again” but that “he’s my best friend and the love of my life.”

Post-breakup, Grimes hasn’t been shy about wanting her children to be offline and slammed the media attention they’ve gotten. She and Musk had a year-long custody battle that ended in Aug. 2024.