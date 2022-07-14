CHEAT SHEET
Elon Musk’s Dad Reveals He Had a Second Child With His Stepdaughter
Errol Musk, 76, believes he’s only on this Earth to reproduce, he told The Sun. And so he did it for a second time with his 35-year-old stepdaughter who he’s raised since she was 4. In 2018, it was revealed that he had an unplanned child—Elliot Rush, now 5—with Jana Bezuidenhout, Tesla exec and billionaire Elon Musk’s step-sister. Errol Musk told The Sun he had a daughter in 2019 with Bezuidenhout, too, also unplanned. He was married to Bezuidenhout’s mother for 18 years, and they had two children. “If I could have another child I would,” Errol musk told The Sun. “I can’t see any reason not to.”